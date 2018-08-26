L.A. movie openings, Aug. 31

Aug. 29
Operation Finale
Oscar Isaac plays an Israeli agent tasked with spiriting Adolf Eichmann (Ben Kingsley) out of Argentina 15 years after World War II. With Lior Raz, Mélanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Greta Scacchi. Written by Matthew Orton. Directed by Chris Weitz. (1:58) PG-13.
Aug. 31
Active Measures
Documentary on Vladimir Putin and Russia's 30-year history of covert political warfare. Directed by Jack Bryan. (1:52) PG-13.
An Actor Prepares
Jeremy Irons stars as a hard-living thespian who goes on a road trip with his alienated son after suffering a heart attack. With Matthew Modine, Jack Huston, Mamie Gummer, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Ben Schwartz, Will Patton. NR.
Blood Fest
An event celebrating horror films turns into a deadly survival test for three fans. With Tate Donovan, Robbie Kay, Seychelle Gabrie, Jacob Batalon, Zachary Levi. Written and directed by Owen Egerton. (1:30) NR.
Boarding School
A 12-year-old misfit enters a private educational facility housed in a terrifying mansion. With Will Patton, Samantha Mathis, Luke Prael, Sterling Jerins, Nadia Alexander, Tammy Blanchard, Lucy Walters. Written and directed by Boaz Yakin. R.
Chasing the Win
An unlikely racehorse garners international attention in this documentary. Featuring Carl O’Callaghan. Written and directed by Chris Ghelfi and Laura Sheehy. (1:22) NR.
Cynthia
A young couple's obsession with having the perfect baby quickly turns to horror. With Scout Taylor-Compton, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Robert LaSardo, Rebecca Marshall, James Karen. Directed by Kenny Gage and Devon Downs. NR.
Destination Wedding
Mutual hatred brings together a pair of misanthropes. With Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves. Written and directed by Victor Levin. (1:30) R.
John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection
Documentary focuses on the tempestuous left-handed American tennis star at the 1984 French Open. Narrated by Mathieu Amalric. Written and directed by Julien Faraut. (1:35) NR.
Kin
An ex-con and his adopted brother, possessing a strange weapon of unknown origin, are pursued by a ruthless criminal, Federal agents and otherworldly soldiers. With Jack Reynor, Zoë Kravitz, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid, James Franco, Myles Truitt. Written by Daniel Casey. Directed by Jonathan Baker, Josh Baker. (1:42) PG-13.
Let the Corpses Tan
Following a gold heist, the thieves retreat to a hideout overlooking the Mediterranean where they engage in a bloody battle with police. With Elina Löwensohn, Stéphane Ferrara, Hervé Sogne, Bernie Bonvoisin, Pierre Nisse, Marc Barbé, Michelangelo Marchese. Written and directed by Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani, based on a novel by Jean-Patrick Manchette.In French with English subtitles. (1:30) NR.
The Little Stranger
In 1947, a country doctor is called to the home of a wealthy family where his mother once worked and discovers a terrifying connection to his own life. With Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson, Will Poulter and Charlotte Rampling. Written by Lucinda Coxon, based on the novel by Sarah Waters. Directed by Lenny Abrahamson. (1:51) R.
Peppermint Soda
A 40th-anniversary rerelease of director Diane Kurys' coming-of-age film about two sisters with divorced parents in 1963 France. With Eléonore Klarwein, Odile Michel. Written by Kurys, Alain Le Henry. In French with English subtitles (1:41) PG.
Pick of the Litter
Documentary on five puppies as they are raised to be guide dogs for the blind. Directed by Dana Nachman, Don Hardy. (1:21) NR.
Reprisal
A bank manager and a former police officer join forces to bring down the man responsible for a deadly heist. With Frank Grillo, Bruce Willis, Olivia Culpo, Johnathon Schaech, Olivia Culpo. Written by Bryce Hammons. Directed by Brian Miller. (1:29) R.
S.M.A.R.T. Chase
An ambush derails a has-been security agent on his mission to whisk a rare antique out of Shanghai. With Orlando Bloom, Simon Yam, Lynn Hung, Hannah Quinlivan, Lei Wu. Written By Kevin Bernhardt. Directed By Charles Martin. (1:35) NR.
Ya Veremos
A divorced couple comes together to help their pre-teen son fulfill his dreams. With Fernanda Castillo, Mauricio Ochmann, Emiliano Aramayo. Directed by Pitipol Ybarra. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:21) PG-13.
