The Moviegoer, Sept 23-29

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: Documentaries The academy celebrates the International Documentary Association’s Getting Real conference this week with two screenings. KCRW’s Evan Kleiman will moderate a panel following the Oscar nominated 2008 doc Food, Inc., about the less than savory business practices common in American agribusiness. Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. Also, a new 35 mm restoration of Salesman, the 1969 cinema veríté doc that follows four door-to-door Bible salesmen. Directed by renowned filmmaking brothers Albert and David Maysles, along with Charlotte Zwerin. With special guest, Albert’s daughter Rebekah Maysles. Linwood Dunn Theater, 1313 Vine St., Hollywood, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. $3-$5.