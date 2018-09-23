L.A. movie openings, Sept. 28

Sept. 28
All About Nina
A New York comedian takes a chance on herself and moves to L.A. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Common, Chace Crawford, Clea DuVall, Kate del Castillo, Beau Bridges. Written and directed by Eva Vives. (1:37) R.
At First Light
Bright lights and supernatural powers presage a woman's third-level close encounter. With Stefanie Scott, Théodore Pellerin, Saïd Taghmaoui, Percy Hynes White, Kate Burton. Written and directed by Jason Stone. (1:30) NR.
Bad Reputation
From the Runaways through "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" and a decades-long career, rocker Joan Jett is profiled in this documentary. Directed by Kevin Kerslake. (1:32) NR.
Bisbee ’17
Documentary on an Arizona town facing its dark history. Directed by Robert Greene. (1:52) PG.
Call Her Ganda
Documentary on the murder of a transgender woman by a U.S. Marine in the Philippines. Directed by PJ Raval. (1:33) NR.
Cruise
A Jewish girl from Long Island with a wild side rocks the world of a car-obsessed Italian boy from Queens in 1987. With Spencer Boldman, Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Maniscalco, Lucas Salvagno, Kathrine Narducci. Written and directed by Robert Siegel. (1:30) NR.
Domain
The survivors of a deadly virus, living in sustainable bunkers for years as they wait out the crisis, suddenly start disappearing. With Britt Lower, Ryan Merriman, Sonja Sohn, Beth Grant, William Gregory Lee, Kevin Sizemore, Nick Gomez, Cedric Sanders. Written and directed by Nathaniel Atcherson. (1:37) NR.
Free Solo
Adventure documentary chronicles climber Alex Honnold’s attempt to ascend Yosemite’s El Capitan without a rope. Directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. (1:36) NR.
The Healer
With the help of his uncle, a troubled young man learns he is descended from healers. With Oliver Jackson Cohen, Camilla Luddington, Jorge Garcia, Jonathan Pryce, Kaitlyn Bernard. Written and directed by Paco Arango. (1:53) NR.
Hell Fest
A traveling Halloween-themed amusement park becomes a literal playground of horror when a masked killer terrorizes its guests. With Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards, Bex Taylor-Klaus. Written by Seth M. Sherwood, Blair Butler, story by William Penick & Chris Sey. Directed by Gregory Plotkin. R.
Hold the Dark
A naturalist helps an Alaskan mother after her son is killed by a pack of wolves, but the return of the woman's husband from Iraq leads to violent consequences. With Jeffrey Wright, Alexander Skarsgård, James Badge Dale, Riley Keough, Julian Black Antelope. Written by Macon Blair. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier. (2:05) NR.
The Last Suit
An ailing Holocaust survivor travels from Argentina to Poland. With Miguel Ángel Solá, Ángela Molina, Natalia Verbeke, Julia Beerhold, Olga Boladz. Written and directed by Pablo Solarz. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:32) NR.
Little Women
Contemporary adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic about the March sisters and their passage into adulthood. With Lea Thompson, Sarah Davenport, Allie Jennings, Melanie Stone, Elise Jones, Lucas Grabeel. Written by Clare Niederpruem, Kristi Shimek. Directed by Niederpruem. PG-13.
Longing
A middle aged Israeli bachelor learns he has a 20-year-old son. Written and directed by Savi Gabizon. In Hebrew and French with English subtitles. (1:40) NR.
Maggie Black
A young writer's pregnancy is complicated by her decision to go off her medication. With Jessalyn Maguire, Chris Beetem, John Fugelsang, Carolyn McCormick, Christina Pumariega, Chandler Williams. Written by Maguire. Directed by Stanley Brode. (1:27) NR.
Matangi / Maya / M.I.A.
The Sri Lankan-born musical artist is profiled in this documentary. Directed by Steve Loveridge. In English and Tamil with English subtitles. (1:35) NR.
Maximum Impact
U.S. and Russian agents meet in Moscow to circumvent a global security incident. With Alexander Nevsky, Kelly Hu, Tom Arnold, Danny Trejo, William Baldwin, Eric Roberts. Directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak. Written by Ross LaManna. NR.
Monsters and Men
Tensions rise in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, after a father witnesses the police shooting of an unarmed black man. With John David Washington, Anthony Ramos, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Chante Adams, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cara Buono, Rob Morgan, Nicole Beharie. Written and directed by Renaldo Marcus Green. (1:35) R.
Museo
Ne'er-do-well 30-somethings in Mexico City stage a daring cultural artifacts heist. With Gael García Bernal, Leonardo Ortizgris, Alfredo Castro, Simon Russell Beale. Written by Manuel Alcala, Alonso Ruizpalacios. Directed by Ruizpalacios. In Spanish with English subtitles. (2:08) NR.
Night School
Adult dropouts must attend evening classes with the slim hope they can pass the GED. With Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, Romany Malco. Written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, Matt Kellard, Nicholas Stoller, John Hamburg. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee. (1:51) PG-13.
The Old Man & the Gun
Robert Redford stars as a septuagenarian who escapes from San Quentin and pulls a string of capers while eluding law enforcement and charming the masses. With Casey Affleck, Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter, Tom Waits, Sissy Spacek. Written and directed by David Lowery; based on an article by David Grann. (1:33) PG-13.
The Padre
An ex-judge and a local lawman hunt down an exorcism-performing con man. With Tim Roth, Nick Nolte, Luis Guzmán. Written by Stephen Kunc. Directed by Jonathan Sobol. (1:38) R.
Queercore: How To Punk A Revolution
The creation of zines, music and movies catalyzes a 1980s movement in this documentary. Featuring Bruce LaBruce, G.B. Jones, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, John Waters. Directed by Yony Leyser. (1:23) NR.
Smallfoot
A yeti discovers a creature previously thought to be mythical — a human — in this animated twist on the hairy legend. Voices by Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Danny DeVito, Gina Rodriguez. Written by Karey Kirkpatrick, story by John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Kirkpatrick, based on a book by Sergio Pablos. Directed by Kirkpatrick. (1:36) PG.
Summer '03
Deathbed secrets revealed by a matriarch upend the lives of a teenage girl and her family. With Joey King, Andrea Savage, Paul Sheer, June Squib, Jack Kilmer. Written and directed by Becca Gleason. (1:35) NR.
The System
Racial tension and widespread corruption are revealed after a police officer suffering from PTSD mistakenly shoots a deaf African-American youth. With Owen Conway, Reginald Kennedy. Written by Iroc, Daniels, Kennedy, Christopher R. Smith, Gwen Wright. Directed by Daniels. (1:32) NR.
Tea With the Dames
British acting royalty and longtime friends Eileen Atkins, Judi Dench, Joan Plowright and Maggie Smith swap gossip and stories in this documentary. Directed by Roger Michell. (1:24) NR.
3 Years in Pakistan: The Erik Audé Story
Documentary on the ordeal of an American actor and stuntman jailed for unwittingly carrying opium. Featuring features Erik Audé, Mark Hapka, Meagan Good, Quinton Aaron, Erin O’Brien, Jose Canseco. Written and directed by Jamielyn Lippman. (1:45) NR.
