8 new pop-ups, drops and exhibitions to fill out your September calendar

(Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton Art Silk Squares

A tradition since 1987, Louis Vuitton’s Art Silk Squares project invites select artists from around the world to design their own Louis Vuitton silk square. This year, L.A.-based pixel-art collective eBoy created a square that explores the theme of the iconic LV Monogram Flower motif. Titled “Maze of Precious,” the silk square depicts a digital Louis Vuitton labyrinth in hues of bright pink and butter yellow, perfect to wear or to frame. Available now. louisvuitton.com

(NorBlack NorWhite)

NorBlack NorWhite Pop-Up

“My running joke is that we’re saging up Fairfax!” says Mriga Kapadiya, who along with friend Amrit Kumar founded NorBlack NorWhite, the India-based contemporary fashion label with an avid following. Popping up in L.A. for the very first time, the NorBlack NorWhite shop also features a curation of carefully selected goods and plays host to community events like a screening of singer Raveena Aurora’s short film, “Where the Butterflies Went,” on Sept.15. A charm bar on Sept. 21 with collectives Maari and Sari Sari invites guests to make their own bracelets and necklaces, and author Safia Elhillo will be joining Zara Chowdhary in a live reading of her memoir “The Lucky Ones” on Sept. 30. 424 1/2 N Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. norblacknorwhite.com

Advertisement

(Aliza Nisenbaum at Regen Projects)

Aliza Nisenbaum at Regen Projects

“Altanera, Preciosa y Orgullosa” marks Mexico City-born artist Aliza Nisenbaum’s first exhibition in Los Angeles. The show will feature a new body of work depicting dance troupes, studios and teachers local to Southern California. Not to be missed, Amelia Muñoz Dancers will activate Nisenbaum’s presentation with a special public dance lesson at 5 p.m. Sept. 21. On view Sept. 12–Oct. 26. 6750 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.

(Charlie Beads)

Charlie Beads Pop-up

You’ve probably seen Charlie Beads’ signature bloomers everywhere, and now is your chance to snag some in person. Charlie Beads and fellow indie brand Cleo are hosting “The L.A. September Issue,” a special four-day pop-up at new space Yarrow Yarrow featuring a host of other L.A.-based independent designers and makers. Shop Charlie’s upcycled bloomers and Cleo’s collection of Day & Night handbags with rotating new designers each day, including Lotte.99, Their, Meredith Kahn, Little Shop and more. Sept. 19-22. 2520 James M. Wood Blvd., Los Angeles. charliebeads.com

Patricia Domínguez, “Matrix Vegetal” 2021-22. Commissioned by Screen City Biennial and Cecilia Brunson Projects. Installation at Macalline, Art Center, Beijing. (MOLAA, ©Patricia Domínguez)

Arteônica* at MOLAA

“Arteônica*” revisits the little-known Latin American computer art movement, creating a dialogue between a group of pioneering computer artists from the ‘60s and ‘70s and Latin American contemporary artists whose work responds to their legacy. Past and present art from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru is featured within a broader context of conceptual, historical and geopolitical thought in Latin America. On view Sept. 22–Feb. 23. 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach.

Advertisement

(Bottega Veneta)

Bottega Veneta Store at the Americana

Experiencing the Bottega Veneta vision is easier than ever with its new storefront at the Americana at Brand in Glendale. In good company with Saint Laurent, Gucci, Tiffany & Co. and more, the new Bottega boutique, along with its sought-after leather pieces, offers impeccable design featuring carved wood, stunning tile work and one-of-a-kind modern seating. 889 Americana Way, Glendale. bottegaveneta.com

(Burberry Classics AW24)

Burberry Classics AW24

The latest release of Burberry Classics — a curation of wardrobe foundations reimagined with a unique Burberry slant — features iconic British rainwear, nylon parkas and reversible down-filled styles. Functional for the outdoors, jackets are cut from cotton gabardine, wool and cashmere for warmth, while the Burberry Check is reworked in earthy colorways like sand and lichen. Available now. burberry.com

(House Museum at the John Rowland Mansion)

House Museum at the John Rowland Mansion

Since 2022, the House Museum has been installing conceptual artworks in historic landmarks around Los Angeles. The nonprofit sees itself as an alternative preservation agency, drawing attention to unique and oftentimes neglected architecture and spaces in the city. Experience this distinctive initiative while you can by visiting its latest project at the John Rowland Mansion. On view Sept. 21 from noon-2 p.m. 16021 Gale Ave., City of Industry. house.museum

