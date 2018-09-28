The Moviegoer, Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Lone Pine Film Festival The 29th festival of western films takes place in Lone Pine, Calif., the location of hundreds of 20th century feature and TV westerns. It will opens with the California premiere of actor Perry King’s directorial debut, The Divide, which stars King as an aging rancher whose memory begins to fail him and Sara Arrington as his estranged daughter, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. Other films include the 1930 pre-Code western The Big Trail with John Wayne in his first leading role, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.; and director Edward Dmytryk’s 1954 post-blacklist Broken Lance, with Spencer Tracy and Robert Wagner, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m. Special guests include Wagner, Arrington, Ben Mankiewicz and Wyatt McCrea. Lone Pine High School auditorium, 538 S. Main St., Lone Pine, (760) 876-9103. Oct. 4-8. Festival pass, $70; day pass, $25.