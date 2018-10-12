The Moviegoer, Oct. 14-20

Anniversary Classics Jacques Tati reprised his role as Monsieur Hulot in his Oscar-winning 1958 French-language comedy Mon Oncle, railing (well, gently railing) with his young nephew Gérard against the consumerist ways of the boy’s gadget-obsessed bourgeois parents. Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West Los Angeles; Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; Town Center 5, 17200 Ventura Blvd., Encino, (310) 478-3836. Oct. 17, 7 p.m.
Animation is Film Festival The competitive festival (Oscar winner Kobe Bryant is a juror) returns to Hollywood for a second year with an impressive slate of premieres from Argentina, Spain, Japan, Belgium, Hungary and the U.S. Films include the world premiere of the English-dubbed version of Mamoru Hosoda’s latest, Mirai, Oct. 19, 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A with the director, as well as the U.S. premiere of the Japanese-language version of the film, 7:30 p.m.; the Los Angeles premiere of Seder-Masochism, “Sita Sings the Blues” director Nina Paley’s “politico-feminist” take on the Exodus story, followed by a Q&A with Paley, Oct. 19, 9:30 p.m. and Salvador Simó's Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, Oct. 20, 6:45 p.m. Animation is Film Festival, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Oct. 19-21. $10-$14.
What Is a Western? The Autry celebrates its own 30th anniversary with a series of films from 1988. Blake Edwards’ 1920s-era Sunset stars James Garner as legendary Old West lawman Wyatt Earp, with Bruce Willis as the silent movie star dandy set to play Earp in a bio-pic and Malcolm McDowell as a nefarious studio head, Oct. 20; the horror-western Ghost Town, Oct. 28; and the Brat Pack vehicle Young Guns, Nov. 17. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, (323) 667-2000. All films, 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission. Reservations recommended.
Tribute to Ron Howard The ginger-headed lad with the gap-toothed grin charmed audiences first as a child actor on “The Andy Griffith Show” and then wowed them as one of the most consistently excellent and prolific American directors of the last four decades. Howard will attend all three days. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. Parenthood (1989) and Cocoon (1985), Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12. Apollo 13 (1995) and Frost/Nixon (2008), Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12. Willow (1988), Oct. 21, 4 p.m. $13-$15.
Classic Horror Double Feature Matinee A perfect (and perfectly seasonal) big screen introduction to the Universal Classic Monsters movies. Director James Whale’s classic take on the H.G. Wells’ sci-fi novel, The Invisible Man (1933), starring Claude Rains and Gloria Stuart; with The Wolf Man (1941), starring Lon Chaney Jr., Raines, Bela Lugosi and Ralph Bellamy. Both films will screen in 35 mm. Secret Movie Club, Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Feliz, (323) 660-6639. Oct. 20, 10 a.m. $12.75-$20.
