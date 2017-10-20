The Moviegoer, Oct. 22-28

The Nightmare Before Christmas Tim Burton’s beloved stop-motion animated tale about Pumpkin King Jack Skellington, melancholy rag-doll Sally, and the mischievous Lock, Shock and Barrell, became an instant Halloween classic upon its 1993 release despite Jack’s yearning to be more of a Christmas kind of skeleton. Songs by Danny Elfman. Directed by Henry Selick. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (800) 347-6396. Oct. 22-Nov. 1. www.elcapitantheatre.com

No Más Bebés Renee Tajima-Peña’s 2015 documentary about a 1975 landmark reproductive rights lawsuit filed by a group of Mexican immigrant women who were allegedly sterilized either without their knowledge or under coercive tactics while in labor at the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. A discussion with Tajima-Peña will follow the screening. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 443-7000. Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. Free. www.hammer.ucla.edu

Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA Considered one of the most important films of Mexico’s silent era, El Automóvil Gris is, sadly, one of the only silents that survived the last century. The title of the 1919 film, which was originally shown as a serial, refers to the real-life Grey Automobile Gang that terrorized Mexico City society in a crime wave early in the 20th century. (Be warned that the shocking conclusion shows the actual executions of the convicted gang members.) The popular Mexican rock-jazz band Troker provides the live score. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 440-4500. Oct. 24, 8 p.m. $25; $20 for Skirball members; $15 for full-time students. www.skirball.org

Alex Film Society Peter Cushing reprised his role as famous vampire hunter Dr. Van Helsing in The Brides of Dracula, Hammer Films’ 1960 follow-up to its 1958 “Dracula” (a.k.a. “Horror of Dracula”). The “brides” of the title are actually victims, not of the Count himself but a handsome Transylvanian Baron turned vampire (David Peel, who did the dreamy vampire thing long before Brad Pitt or Robert Pattinson). With the 1959 Bugs Bunny toon “A Witch’s Tangled Hare.” Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 243-2539. Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. $16; $12 for ages 65+ and students with ID. www.alexfilmsociety.org/

Throwback Thursday The loveliest of the last decade’s spate of young vampire movies, the 2008 Swedish-language Let the Right One In features two winning performances with young actors Kåre Hedebrant as the bullied preteen Oskar and Lina Leandersson as the unusual new neighbor girl, Eli, who becomes his unexpected avenger and friend. With English subtitles. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, (310) 478-3836. Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. $12; $9 ages 62+. www.laemmle.com

