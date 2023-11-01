Advertisement
California

Photos: WeHo’s Halloween Carnaval returns for the first time since the pandemic

Kevin Phan is a piece of art as he walks along Santa Monica Boulevard along with thousands of other people at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 
They were all there. Elvis, Ken and Barbie, cowboys, you name it.

One of the wildest Halloween parties in Southern California was back in full force.

West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnaval returned to a one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard for the first time since before the pandemic.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Joe Castro is somewhere among those heads as he joins thousands of revelers at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A dancer performs in the shadows on stage along with a DJ. After a four-year hiatus, tens of thousands of revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

An Uber driver dressed as Jack Skelington sits in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. as a long stretch is shut down for the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A gaggle of “Slappy” dummies parade along Santa Monica Blvd. in support of R.L. Stine’s, Goosebumps series, joining thousands of revelers at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The “Psycho Bunnies,” join thousands of revelers at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Daisy Cobos dressed as “Madame Leota,” the witch from Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion ride.

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Justin Marchert as “Squidward,” plays a clarinet at the corner Hancock and Santa Monica Blvd. as Halloween revelers pass by.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Brynna Holland with Alex Tomlinson dressed as a convict at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

After a four-year hiatus, tens of thousands of revelers attend the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Cowboys engage in a long kiss in front of religious protesters near the entrance of the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval.

California
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

