L.A. movie openings, Nov. 15-17

Nov. 15

A Dying King: The Shah of Iran

The mysterious 19-month medical odyssey of the deposed Shah and its global political impact are examined in this documentary. Written and directed by filmmaker Bobak Kalhor. NR.

Nov. 17

Almost Friends

Conflicts pile up on a twentysomething slacker when he takes a romantic interest in a barista. With Freddie Highmore, Odeya Rush, Haley Joel Osment. Written and directed by Jake Goldberger. (1:41) NR.

Angelica

Sexual repression leads to paranormal phenomena in Victorian London. With Jena Malone, Janet McTeer, Ed Stoppard and Tovah Feldshuh. Written and directed by Mitchell Lichtenstein. (1:38) NR.

Attack of the Killer Donuts

Three friends band together to save their town after a chemical accident turns the tasty treats into monsters. With C. Thomas Howell, Justin Ray, Kayla Compton. Written by Nathan Dalton. Directed by Scott Wheeler. (1:26) NR.

The Breadwinner

Animated adventure about a girl who dresses as a boy to support her family and find her father in 2001 Afghanistan under the Taliban. Written by Anita Doron, based on the novel by Deborah Ellis. Directed by Nora Twomey. (1:34) PG-13.

Cook Off!

Contestants compete for a million-dollar cooking prize in this mockumentary. With Cathryn Michon, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Gary Anthony Williams, Niecy Nash. Written by Michon & McLendon-Covey and W. Bruce Cameron; based on a book by Michon. Directed by Guy Shalem and Michon. (1:38) R.

Destined

A young man's life plays out in parallel worlds — one as a drug dealer, the other an architect — different paths dictated by a single moment. With Cory Hardrict, Hill Harper, La La Anthony, Jesse Metcalfe. Directed and written by Qasim Basir . (1:32) NR.

The Divine Order

A housewife leads the women in her town to strike for the right to vote in 1971 Switzerland. With Marie Leuenberger, Maximilian Simonischek, Rachel Braunschweig. Written and directed by Petra Volpe. In Swiss-German with English subtitles. (1:36) NR.

A Fantastic Woman

A Chilean trans woman fights for her rights after the death of her older lover. With Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes, Luis Gnecco. Written by Sebastián Lelio, Gonzalo Maza. Directed by Lelio. Qualifying run. Opens Feb. 2. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:44) R.

Holy Air

A Christian Arab in Nazareth, Israel, goes into the religion business to support his growing family. With Shady Srour, Laëtitia Eïdo, Samuel Calderon. Written and directed by Srour. In Arabic, Hebrew, English,| Italian and French with English subtitles. (1:21) NR.

I Remember You

Strangers connect with dark forces, unleashing ancient mysteries in the form of supernatural events. With Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Thor Kristjansson, Agusta Eva Erlendsdottir. Directed by Axelsson. Written by Oskar Thor Axelsson, Otto Geir Borg, Yrsa Siguroardottir. In Icelandic with English subtitles. (1:45) NR.

Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond — Featuring a Very Special Contractually Obligatory Mention of Tony Clifton

Documentary probes Jim Carrey's performance as Andy Kaufman in the 1999 film "Man on the Moon." Directed by Chris Smith. (1:34) NR.

Justice League

Batman and Wonder Woman recruit a team of superheroes to defend the planet against a new threat. With Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Raymond Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller. Written by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon; story by Terrio & Zack Snyder, based on characters from DC Entertainment, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Directed by Snyder. (2:01) PG-13.

Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992

Rerelease of writer-director John Ridley's documentary on the decade preceding the citywide violence that erupted after the announcement of the verdict in the Rodney King case. (2:25) NR.

The Light of the Moon

A Latina architect copes with the aftermath of being sexual assaulted in Brooklyn. With Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David, Conrad Ricamora, Catherine Curtin. Written and directed by Jessica M. Thompson. (1:34) NR.

Mr. Roosevelt

An ex-boyfriend and his upgrade girlfriend are the last people a struggling comedian wants to spend time with when she returns to her hometown. With Noël Wells, Nick Thune, Britt Lower, Danielle Pineda. Andre Hyland. Written and directed by Noël Wells. (1:30) NR.

Mudbound

Two families — one black, one white — struggle to farm the Mississippi Delta under Jim Crow laws during World War II. With Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Jonathan Banks, Jason Clarke, Rob Morgan. Written by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, based on a novel by Hillary Jordan. Directed by Rees. (2:14) R.

No Stone Unturned

Documentary on the 1994 Loughinisland Massacre in Northern Island. Directed by Alex Gibney. (1:51) NR.

Oasis

Old friends embark on a tropical adventure and face dark secrets. With Cesar DeFuentes, Matthew Lynn, Katia Semacaritt. Written and directed by Jorge Ameer. In English and Spanish with English subtitles. (1:11) NR.

Revolt

An American soldier and a French aid worker battle aliens in a war-torn African country. With Lee Pace, Bérénice Marlohe, Jason Flemyng. Written by Rowan Athale and Joe Miale. Directed by Joe Miale. (1:27) NR.