The Moviegoer, Nov. 19-25

Family Flicks The delightful 1995 charmer Babe about a smart but sweetly naive little pig who goes to live on a storybook-like farm (each chapter is introduced with title cards by a trio of singing mice) is still a treat for adults and tots. James Cromwell is excellent as Farmer Hoggett. UCLA Film & Television Archive, Billy Wilder Theater, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 443-7000. Nov. 19, 11 a.m. Free. www.cinema.ucla.edu/events

2001: A Space Odyssey Los Angeles area Stanley Kubrick fans have four more opportunities to see the late director’s 1968 sci-fi masterpiece in 70 mm. The meditative drama is as spare in dialogue as it is rich visually. Indeed it is the villainous, lip-reading AI computer, Hal 9000 (voiced by Douglas Rain), who delivers the film’s most memorable lines. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Nov. 19, Nov. 22, Nov. 24-25, 7:30 p.m.; $15; $13 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinematheque.com

Thin Man Double Feature Shot over just two weeks on a B-movie budget, The Thin Man (1934) was an immediate hit with both critics and audiences. With the peerless combination of William Powell and Myrna Loy as Dashiell Hammett’s elegant, fast-talking, crime-solving duo Nick and Nora Charles, the film sparkles and pops like bubbles in a glass of Champagne. In Another Thin Man (1939), the third film in what became a six-movie franchise, the now married Nick and Nora return, jaunty as ever but this time with infant Nicky Jr. in tow. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 938-4038. Nov 19, 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. $8. thenewbev.com

Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA at the Academy Mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu’s acclaimed directorial debut, Amores Perros (2000), tells three distinct stories from three vastly different social classes in Mexico City. A violent car crash, ultimately seen from three different points of view, is the event that links, and ultimately changes, the lives of the characters. The movie received an Academy Award nomination for foreign-language film. A panel discussion will follow. Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. $3-$5. www.oscars.org/events

The Three Stooges Big Screen Event The Alex Film Society presents its 20th annual celebration of the legendary comedy trio, a selection of comedy shorts from the almost 200 they made for Columbia Pictures. Many a child of the 20th century may recall being chastised after testing one of the Three Stooges’ signature slapstick moves, say, an eye poke, on an unwitting younger sibling. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 268-1611. Nov. 25, 2 and 8 p.m. $12. alexfilmsociety.org

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." CAPTION John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." CAPTION Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." CAPTION Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3." Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3."

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies