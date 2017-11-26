The Moviegoer, Nov. 26-Dec. 2

GKids Presents Studio Ghibli Fest Hayao Miyazaki’s 2004 Howl’s Moving Castle is regarded as one of the animation master’s lesser works, but a lesser work by Miyazaki is still a richly rewarding experience. And perhaps it is the director’s theme of, gasp, women aging that was off-putting to some. Sophie, a young milliner, routinely teased by the local ruffians, is transformed by a jealous witch into an aged crone but discovers depths of wisdom and bravery she didn’t know she had. Sophie joins the handsome wizard Howl in his mind-bendingly transmogrifying castle as they fight battles both large and small. Screen legends Lauren Bacall and Jean Simmons as well as Christian Bale and Emily Mortimer voice characters in the English-dubbed version. Selected AMC, Cinemark, Regal, Pacific locations and other theaters. English-dubbed version screens on Nov. 26, 12:55 p.m., and Nov. 29, 7 p.m. Japanese language with English subtitles, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.. www.fathomevents.com

L.A. Documentaries at Union Station Acclaimed director Ava DuVernay’s first full-length film, the 2008 documentary This Is the Life, chronicles the vibrant alternative hip-hop scene that sprung from the weekly open-mic nights at South Los Angeles’ Good Life Cafe in the late 1980s and early 1990s. B. Hall, co-founder of open-mic night at the Good Life Cafe, will introduce the film. Union Station, Historic Ticketing Hall, 300 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles. Dec. 1; doors, 7:15 p.m.; film, 8 p.m. Free. www.unionstationla.com

One Magic Christmas Not the instant holiday classic Disney may have been hoping for upon its release in 1985, the time may be nigh to reevaluate “One Magic Christmas” if for no other reason than the death earlier this year of the great Harry Dean Stanton, the film’s unlikely guardian angel, Gideon. Like all the best Christmas movies, this one is a bit dark. The film features Mary Steenburgen as the matriarch of a family facing Job-like trials, Arthur Hill and Elisabeth Harnois. Canadian actress-turned-director, Sarah Polley, has a small part as the sweet child Molly. Co-written and directed by Phillip Borsos. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 938-4038. Dec. 2-3, 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com

The Bishop’s Wife (1947) One would be hard-pressed to come up with a trio of Hollywood Golden Age stars that better embody beauty, elegance and sophistication than David Niven, Loretta Young and Cary Grant, who play, respectively, the bishop, his wife, and the suave and charming angel sent to heal some spiritual and domestic woes. A lovely film. Elsa Lanchester has a fun turn as the coquettish maid smitten with the bishop’s heavenly guest. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592 Dec. 1, 8:15 p.m.; Dec 2, 2:30 and 8:15 p.m.; Dec. 3, 2:30 p.m. $10; $8 ages 62+; no credit cards. www.oldtownmusichall.org

