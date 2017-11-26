L.A. movie openings, Dec. 1

Dec. 1

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1

Science fiction. Written and directed by Christian Pasquariello.

Another WolfCop

Horror comedy. With Leo Fafard. Written and directed by Lowell Dean.

Apache Warrior

Military documentary on U.S. Army helicopter crews in action. Directed by David Salzberg, Christian Tureaud.

A Bad Idea Gone Wrong

Crime comedy. Written and directed by Jason Headley.

Badsville

Gang drama. With Emilio Rivera, Tamara Duarte, Rene Rosado. Directed by April Mullen.

Brotherhood of Blades II

Martial arts action. With Yang Mi, Chen Chang, Zhang Yi. Directed by Lu Yang.

Daisy Winters

A young girl searches for her father. With Sterling Jerins, Brooke Shields. Directed by Beth Lamure.

Dark Meridian

Indie crime thriller with Billy Slaughter. Directed by Rankin Hickman.

Detroit

Rerelease of director Kathryn Bigelow and writer Mark Boal’s crime drama exploring systemic racism set during five days of unrest and violence in the Michigan city during summer 1967. With John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith.

The Disaster Artist

James Franco directed and stars in the story of cult director Tommy Wiseau and his questionable yet passionate quest to make his infamous film "The Room." With Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Josh Hutcherson, Alison Brie. Written by Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, based on the book by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell.

Drawing Home

A young Boston debutante dating John D. Rockefeller III in the 1920s falls for a Canadian artist. With Julie Lynn Mortensen, Juan Riedinger, Kate Mulgrew, Peter Strauss, Rutger Hauer, Wallace Shawn. Written by Donna Logan & Markus Rupprecht. Directed by Rupprecht.

Extraordinary Ordinary People

Documentary on folk and traditional arts in America. Directed by Alan Govenar.

Gangster Land

Al Capone crime drama. With Sean Faris, Milo Gibson, Jason Patric, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Peter Facinelli. Written by Ian Patrick Williams. Directed by Timothy Woodward Jr.

Kepler's Dream

Family adventure based on the YA novel by Juliet Bell. With Sean Patrick Flanery, Kelly Lynch, Holland Taylor. Directed by Amy Glazer.

Love Beats Rhymes

An aspiring rapper is challenged by a poetry professor to aim higher. With Azealia Banks, Jill Scott, Lucien Laviscount, Common. Written by Nicole Jefferson Asher. Directed by RZA.

Loveless

The sudden disappearance of their son shakes a divorced Moscow couple. With Maryana Spivak, Aleksey Rozin, Matvey Novikov. Written by Oleg Negin, Andrey Zvyagintsev. Directed by Zvyagintsev. Qualifying run. Opens Feb. 16.

Mary and the Witch's Flower

Animated fantasy about an English girl who discovers a mysterious school in the sky. Written by Riko Sakaguchi; based on a novel by Mary Stewart. Directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi. Qualifying run. Opens Jan. 19.

The New Radical

Documentary on a new wave of high-tech anarchists. Directed by Adam Bhala Lough.

The Other Side of Hope

A middle-aged poker-playing Helsinki restaurateur empathizes with a homeless Syrian refugee bond. With Sherwan Haji, Sakari Kuosmanen. Written and directed by Aki Kaurismäki.

Princess Cyd

A teenager expands her world through a relationship with another girl during a summer in Chicago. With Rebecca Spence, Jessie Pinnick, Malic White. Written and directed by Stephen Cone.

Psychopaths

Horror. Directed by Mickey Keating.

Slumber

Horror. With Maggie Q.

The Swindlers

Korean crime drama. Directed by Jang Chang-won.

24 Hours to Live

An assassin get a second chance after being brought back to life. With Ethan Hawke, Xu Qing, Liam Cunningham, Rutger Hauer, Paul Anderson. Written by Zach Dean. Directed by Brian Smrz.

Voyeur

Documentary on Gay Talese's controversial book “The Voyeur’s Motel.” Directed by Myles Kane and Josh Koury.

What Happened in Vegas

Filmmaker Ramsey Denison investigates police brutality and corruption in Las Vegas in this documentary.

Wonder Wheel

The lives of a former actress working as a waitress, her carousel-operator husband, his estranged stepdaughter hiding out from the mob and a dreamy lifeguard intersect at 1950s Coney Island. With Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake. Written and directed by Woody Allen.

