The Moviegoer, Dec. 3-9

Anniversary Classics Director John Boorman’s stark 1967 neo-noir, Point Blank, starring the coldly marvelous Lee Marvin as Walker, a man double-crossed and out for revenge, was overlooked upon its release but has been influential to contemporary filmmakers. Key scenes were shot on Alcatraz. Angie Dickinson, Keenan Wynn and Carroll O’Connor co-star. A discussion with Dickinson will follow the film. Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 478-3836. Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. $15. www.laemmle.com/ac

Michael Curtiz Double Feature Film historian and author of “Michael Curtiz: A Life in Film,” Alan K. Rode, will introduce the debut of the digitally restored 1941 The Sea Wolf, which includes long-missing footage. Based on the Jack London novel of the same name, the film stars Edward G. Robinson as the tyrannical sea captain, Wolf Larsen. With Ida Lupino, John Garfield and Gene Lockhart. Also on deck is Curtiz’s lauded 1950 take on the Hemingway tale “To Have and Have Not,” The Breaking Point, with Garfield in the lead role as morally conflicted fishing-boat captain, Harry Morgan. With Wallace Ford, Patricia Neal and Juano Hernández. Rode will sign his book in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. American Cinematheque at Egyptian Theater, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 466-3456. Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com

Miracle on 34th Street Although the romance in this holiday classic is between the lovely Maureen O’Hara as a harried Macy’s executive and John Payne as the earnest lawyer out to win her heart, the magic that keeps audiences coming back is between Natalie Wood as a world-weary tot and Edmund Gwynn as Kris Kringle, the department store Santa Claus who turns her, and the whole of New York, into true believers. Gwenn won an Oscar for what may be the best depiction of Santa in film history. A fun film to introduce to new audiences. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592 Dec. 8, 8:15 p.m.; Dec. 9, 2:30 and 8:15 p.m.; Dec. 10, 2:30 p.m. $10; $8 for ages 62+; no credit cards www.oldtownmusichall.org New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles. (323) 938-4038 Dec. 9-10, 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com

The Room Following its limited 2003 release, writer-director Tommy Wiseau’s amateurish, narratively confusing and inconsistent drama inexplicably achieved cult status. Now there is renewed interest upon the release of actor-director James Franco’s well-received “The Disaster Artist,” about the making of “The Room.” Wiseau will be on hand for a discussion of his malus opus after the 7:30 p.m. screening and will introduce the 10 p.m. show. American Cinematheque at Egyptian Theater, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 466-3456. Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. $15; $13 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com

Streetfood Cinema Drive-In Movie The 1988 Bruce Willis-starring testosterone-charged action movie Die Hard has in recent years become one of the more unlikely holiday staples along with more traditional fare like “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “White Christmas.” The late Alan Rickman made his American screen debut in a deliciously menacing turn as villain Hans Gruber. Dec. 9, gates 5:30 p.m.; movie, 7:30 p.m. Santa Anita Park, 285 Huntington Drive, Gate 8 (off of Baldwin), Arcadia. Advance tickets, $5 and $20 parking for cars; pickup trucks $25; RV parking $60. Ticket prices will go up for admission and parking day of event. www.streetfoodcinema.com

