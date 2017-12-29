The Moviegoer, Dec. 29-Jan. 6

Midnight Screening Richard Dreyfuss is the heart of the 1977 sci-fi classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind as an ordinary man obsessed with his otherworldly encounter. Steven Spielberg’s follow-up to his first blockbuster, “Jaws,” is as beautiful and mesmerizing today as it was 40 years ago. With Melinda Dillon, Teri Garr, and François Truffaut as a government scientist. Despite the presenting group’s moniker, it’s a digital 4k presentation. 35mm Movie Club at the Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, Hollywood, (323) 660-6639. Dec. 29, 11:59 p.m. $12.75-$20. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com

Tuesday Matinee Pioneering film editor and director Dorothy Arzner’s 1931 Pre-Code drama Working Girls, stars Judith Wood and Dorothy Hall as sisters from Indiana who move into a boarding house in New York, find jobs, and push the societal, and sometimes moral, mores of the day. With Charles “Buddy” Rogers and Paul Lukas; screenplay by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Zoe Akins. LACMA, Bing Theatre, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 857-6010. Jan. 2, 1 p.m. $4; $2 for LACMA members and ages 65+. www.lacma.org/events-calendar

Throwback Thursday Paul Thomas Anderson The retrospective of the five-time Oscar nominee and San Fernando Valley native’s films kicks off with Boogie Nights, his surprisingly sweet 1997 ode to the ’70s porn industry. With Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore and Heather Graham. Also showing are Anderson’s 2007 masterpiece, There Will Be Blood, with Daniel Day-Lewis; Hard Eight (1996) with Philip Baker Hall, John C. Reilly and Gwyneth Paltrow; and the SFV-set ensemble drama Magnolia (1999). Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, (310) 478-3836. Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25, 7:30 p.m. $12; $9 for ages 62+. www.laemmle.com

The Palm Beach Story Preston Sturges wrote and directed this 1942 classic screwball comedy-of-errors starring Claudette Colbert as a woman headed to Palm Beach to get a quick divorce with her soon-to-be-ex-husband (Joel McCrea) hot on her heels. With Rudy Vallée as eccentric millionaire J.D. Hackensacker III and Mary Astor as his jet-setting sister, Princess Centimillia. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592. Jan 5, 8:15 p.m.; Jan. 6, 2:30 and 8:15 p.m.; Jan. 7, 2:30 p.m. $10; $8 for ages 62+; no credit cards www.oldtownmusichall.org

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." CAPTION John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." CAPTION Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." CAPTION Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3." Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3."

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies