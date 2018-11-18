L.A. movie openings, Nov. 19-23: 'The Favourite,' 'Creed II,' 'Roma' and more

The reluctant video game villain and his pal Vanellope von Schweetz leave the arcade and head online in this computer-animated sequel to the 2012 hit. Voices by John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Jane Lynch, Alfred Molina, Ed O’Neill, Taraji P. Henson. Written by Phil Johnston, Pamela Ribon; story by Johnston, Ribon, Rich Moore, Jim Reardon, Josie Trinidad. Directed by Moore, Johnston. (1:52) PG.