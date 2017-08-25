Justin Chang's five buried film treasures

It’s safe to say that most great films are neglected films (like the 25 chosen in the gallery above), which is why narrowing down a personal list of five undersung favorites was such an impossible exercise. On any other day this completely random grouping might have included Hou Hsiao-hsien’s “Flight of the Red Balloon,” Béla Tarr’s “Werckmeister Harmonies,” Pascale Ferran’s “Bird People,” Richard Linklater’s “Everybody Wants Some!!” and Michael Mann’s “Blackhat.” But here’s how I’m feeling today:
1.
‘Secret Sunshine’ (2010)
This staggering achievement from the South Korean writer-director Lee Chang-dong (“Poetry”) first played at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival, where Jeon Do-yeon’s magnificent performance won an acting prize, but it didn’t reach American screens until a cursory theatrical run in 2010. It’s a conflicted yet startlingly clear-eyed portrait of love, grief and the infinite mysteries of faith, a movie I carry in my soul and one that you might just wind up carrying in yours.
2.
‘Offside’ (2007)
Before Jafar Panahi was sentenced to a 20-year filmmaking ban by the Iranian government (one that has scarcely slowed his productivity or his ingenuity since), he directed “Offside,” a thrilling comedy that uses the backdrop of a soccer match to expose the absurd fault lines of gender oppression in his home country. It’s nervy, hilarious and endlessly compassionate, a bracing example of how to answer intolerance with an act of love.
3.
‘35 Shots of Rum’ (2009)
The French master Claire Denis has given us bolder demonstrations of her talent (“Beau Travail”) over the past two decades, but this wistfully beautiful father-daughter love story strikes me as her most sublime achievement. It’s a stealth remake of Yasujiro Ozu’s “Late Spring,” and thus a rare example of one masterpiece begetting another.
4.
‘Higher Ground’ (2011)
This first (and hopefully not only) film directed by Vera Farmiga wrecked me when I saw it at Sundance in 2011. Like “Secret Sunshine” (and yet absolutely nothing like it), the film is an outsider’s portrait of religious belief that seems to achieve greater depths of intimacy and insight than most insiders manage.
5.
‘Mysteries of Lisbon’ (2011)
Four-and-a-half hours pass with engrossing ease in this 19th-century Portuguese epic from the late Chilean director Raúl Ruiz. It’s a dazzling conjuring trick, a labyrinth of stories-within-stories, a master class in mise-en-scène and an altogether unforgettable experience.
Full Coverage: Buried treasures of cinema »
Support our journalism
Already a subscriber? Thank you for your support. If you are not, please consider subscribing today. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.