Spike Lee hopes 'BlacKkKlansman' is a wake-up call for the Trump era

"I wanted it for the film, but I was not going to put it in until I had her mother's blessing," Lee recounts. "I found Susan Bro's number, we spoke, there was a pause, and I said 'Mrs. Bro, I need your blessing. You tell me you don't want it, I won't do it.' I swear on my mother's grave, on my grandmother's grave, I'm telling you the truth: if she had said no I wasn't going to do it."