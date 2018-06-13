Classic Hollywood: Nearly 50 years after `Easy Rider,' Peter Fonda plays — what else? — a pothead in new film

“ ‘Guess what? It’s my birthday,” he told them. “Karen had a guitar and I play a right-handed guitar backward, so I sang ‘Happy birthday to me.’ Just having fun. There was a scream going off in the hall. Finally, this scream was getting a little louder, so I poked my head out of the room and there is Barry Feinstein — the No. 1 underground cameraman — and he’s holding onto his Arriflex [camera package] that’s about $40,000 worth of camera right there. Hopper’s trying to hit him and take the camera and go out and shoot and Barry’s not going to let Hopper take his $40,000 worth of camera and shoot.”