Andrea Bocelli reflects on having his life on film in ‘The Music of Silence’ and his 'heavenly' gift

It's something that happens to everybody in classical music. It happens to everybody who acquires some fame at some point. Even Maria Callas had a lot of negative reviews at one point or another. The important thing is to examine yourself and your performance and try and see if you are really presenting yourself in front of the public in the best possible condition, if you express the best abilities that you have. The bottom line is to remember the advice that Virgil gave Dante in "The Divine Comedy" when he said, "don't mind them, just keep on walking."