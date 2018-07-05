Dwayne Johnson and Rawson Marshall Thurber on 'Skyscraper' and the state of Hollywood

Johnson: Well, the original scripts that are coming in are certainly not coming in at this size and scale. Of course, in today’s market there are superhero movies and sequels and big franchises, which work very well and they’re very entertaining, and it’s what we do. But with “Skyscraper,” the original IP [intellectual property] made it very appealing. I think there was also something interesting to the studios in that we were going to be cost-conscious and create a summer movie that didn’t have to be $250 million. You could cut that in half and it would still feel like a big, entertaining movie.