'This film’s only vector isn’t neoliberal': Hari Nef discusses 'Assassination Nation' and social media

“That led to the idea of repurposing the Salem Witch Trials, but through the lens of the Internet where I could take all the anxieties, pressures and fears that come with growing up in the digital age, ratchet it up and turn it into a modern-day horror,” he said. “And there was never a question as to who the perspective would be centered around because the roots, the anxieties, the horror are all uniquely female.”