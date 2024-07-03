Will Reeve of ABC News, Christopher Reeve’s son, has a cameo in new ‘Superman’ movie

ABC News correspondent Will Reeve will play a reporter in the “Superman” movie due in 2025. His late father, Christopher Reeve, made the superhero role his own in the late 1970s and the ’80s.

Will Reeve, son of the late “Superman” star Christopher Reeve, is set to make a cameo appearance in James Gunn’s upcoming “Superman: Legacy,” currently in production in Cleveland.

The 32-year-old ABC News correspondent was seen filming a scene for the movie on Tuesday morning, according to Cleveland.com.

Will Reeve plays a TV reporter, Deadline reported, which aligns well with his real-world career as a journalist for ABC News. He is the youngest of the actor’s three children and the only child of Christopher Reeve and widow Dana Reeve.

Advertisement

Christopher Reeve is remembered for his portrayal of Superman in Richard Donner’s 1978 “Superman: The Movie.” This marked the beginning of a legacy that saw Reeve don the iconic cape in three sequels: “Superman II” (1980), “Superman III” (1983) and “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace” (1987).

Gunn, known for his work on the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, is directing the new movie from his own screenplay, which draws inspiration from characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The DC Studios movie is slated for release July 11, 2025.

The Reeve family has maintained a strong connection to Christopher Reeve’s legacy, with Will Reeve actively involved on the board of directors for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, dedicated to spinal cord injury research. Christopher Reeve, who died in 2004 at the age of 52 after suffering a paralyzing injury in an accident on horseback in 1995 — left behind a lasting impact on both the entertainment industry and advocacy for disability rights.

Television TV reporter (and Christopher Reeve’s son) swears he wasn’t pantsless during live segment Will Reeve, who wasn’t wearing pants while reporting from home for “Good Morning America” today, explains what happened after his moment went viral on Twitter.

The new “Superman” cast includes David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Milly Alcock, who played young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in six episodes of “House of the Dragon,” will play Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl.

Henry Cavill, who played the superhero in “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League” and gave up his role in “The Witcher” to return to the franchise, lost the Superman gig in 2022, months after Gunn and Peter Safran were named to lead DC Studios for Warner Bros. Discovery.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill said in a statement that December. “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Advertisement

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.