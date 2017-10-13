Has horror become the movie genre of the Trump era?

In one of the scarier moments of “It,” Andy Muschietti’s smash-hit movie adaptation of the 1986 Stephen King novel, seven kids survey a map of their Maine hometown, searching for clues that will help them battle the child-murdering clown known as Pennywise.

The slide projector they’re using suddenly starts behaving like a demon-possessed zoetrope, and to the kids’ horror, the sharp-toothed Pennywise himself lunges into and out of the frame, obliterating the boundaries of the screen.

It’s a potent illustration of the idea that cinema can take on a terrifying life of its own. Or, indeed, that life can suddenly turn into a horror movie, as it no doubt feels for those who have interpreted “It” as a thinly veiled parable of life in Donald Trump’s America.

What better stand-in for this most openly antagonistic of presidents, the argument goes, than Pennywise, a once-amusing popular entertainer warped beyond recognition, who now feeds on human fear and terrorizes the most vulnerable among us?

King himself acknowledged the parallel in January when he publicly quipped, “We just elected Pennywise president.” In a recent guest column for Entertainment Weekly, the speechwriter Samantha Becker took the comparison to even bolder extremes. Describing the new movie as a “rallying cry for the Resistance,” she posited that King’s young characters — members of the self-designated “Losers Club,” a name with the ring of a Trumpian insult — represent different groups (women, blacks and Jews, among others) that have been insulted, persecuted or disenfranchised by the Trump administration.

Unlike, say, FX’s winkingly au courant “American Horror Story: Cult,” which centers on a liberal voter driven to madness after the results of the 2016 election, “It” isn’t an explicit or premeditated commentary on the Trump era. But that may be precisely what makes it an effective one. Set in a small American town populated by bullies both demonic and human, it’s a bracing reminder that movies can become unexpected, even unintended repositories of meaning.

And so it scarcely matters that King wrote “It” three decades before Trump’s rise to power, or that Warner Bros. began developing the film not long after President Obama was sworn in, or that the movie, updating a narrative strand originally set in the ’50s, takes place in 1989. (Maybe that last part is relevant: As Becker notes, Pennywise’s 27-year hibernation schedule means the inevitable “It” sequel will be set in — shudder! — 2016.)

What matters is that Muschietti’s movie, like King’s story, draws much of its power from the kinds of social divisions that were with us long before Candidate Trump brought them to the surface. The anxieties on which Pennywise feeds may have been exacerbated by recent events, but they did not begin with the Trump administration, and they will not end with it, either.

Besides “It,” 2017 has brought us horror pictures as unique and fascinating as “It Comes at Night” (no relation), “Get Out,” “Split,” “Annabelle: Creation” and “Life.” Not all of these reflect the same degree of topical engagement. But cumulatively they suggest not only that American horror stories are having a moment, but also that horror might, in fact, turn out to be the signature genre of the present moment.

Justin Lubin / Universal Pictures Daniel Kaluuya, left, and Allison Williams in "Get Out." Daniel Kaluuya, left, and Allison Williams in "Get Out." (Justin Lubin / Universal Pictures)

You might say the Trump presidency is itself a horror movie come to life — and a very bad one, at that. Cheap jolts and jump scares abound: personal insults on Twitter, divisive attempts at policy change, embarrassing blunders in response to major crises at home and abroad.

But there are also genuine reasons to shudder. Are any of the zombie hordes on “The Walking Dead” scarier than the sight of torch-bearing white supremacists bearing down on Confederate statues? Can any fictional dystopia match the anxiety of our commander-in-chief baiting other world leaders in ways that could set us, in the words of Republican Sen. Bob Corker, “on the path to World War III”?

All this comes at us daily with the jabbing, sadistic rhythm of someone, or something, that many believe will bring an end to our grand democratic experiment. Not immediately, perhaps; the running time will be padded for all it’s worth. And as with most movies of this type, the buildup can be scary, though not nearly as scary as it is exhausting.

Next to such a bounty of real-world menace, who needs horror films? We do, of course. In times of turmoil the moviegoer may well choose to retreat into an escapist diet of romantic comedies and musicals, but even this relatively squeamish critic can attest to the pleasures of plunging into a few well-orchestrated hours of artificial terror. Which is not to imply that horror is primarily escapist in function. Few other genres give such potent narrative flesh to the audience’s fears, or afford us such satisfaction at seeing our demons, Trumpian or otherwise, symbolically if not actually vanquished.

AP Donald Trump Donald Trump (AP)

That satisfaction morphs into full-on roaring catharsis in the case of Jordan Peele’s critically and commercially lauded haunted-house thriller “Get Out,” a sophisticated, subversive product of the Obama era that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival mere days after Trump’s inauguration. In telling the story of a young black man lured into a sinister den of ostensibly enlightened white liberals, Peele’s movie scores its points with shivers rather than speeches, and in doing so reaffirms horror as a richly malleable prism of meaning.

It’s fitting that this brand of socially conscious thriller should arrive the same year we bade farewell to George Romero and Tobe Hooper, two hugely influential horror masters whose pictures did far more than just terrify audiences. They were subsequently analyzed to death by critics, academics and cinephiles eager to unpack their latent, and sometimes blatant, subtext.

Compared with, say, the Vietnam-era echoes in Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” or the bloody eulogy for the American family in Hooper’s “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” the message in “Get Out” doesn’t require too much unpacking. It’s right there on the surface of a movie that plays like the love-child of Wes Craven and Ta-Nehisi Coates, in which evil lurks behind a smiling white face and a cup of tea.