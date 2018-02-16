Angela Bassett has always walked boldly into roles, including Ramonda in 'Black Panther'

"Terry McMillan, the writer, really tapped into so many of the experiences African American women were dealing with. Being accomplished or being alone or searching for love. What does that look like? And it doesn't have to look like what you think it should look like. And then that sisterhood between the four girls who couldn't be more different. That book was on everyone's lap on the subways in New York – you knew it was going to be a big movie. And people did show up to that movie. We were at the forefront of the stories helmed by women about a group of women, even before Carrie Bradshaw. It was before 'Sex and the City' and 'First Wives Club.' It set the bar. It showed that there is a market for good films about women and specifically for African American women."