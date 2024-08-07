Connie Chiume, South African actor known for ‘Black Panther’ role, dies at 72

South African actor, Connie Chiume, best known for her appearance in Marvel’s “Black Panther” series, has died at age 72

South African actor Connie Chiume, best known in the U.S. for her appearances in the Marvel “Black Panther” movies, has died at age 72.

Chiume’s family announced her death on Instagram, saying she died Tuesday at a Johannesburg hospital.

“The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume,” the statement read. “Connie Chiume, 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital. ... The Family asks for privacy during this difficult period.”

Chiume was a longtime actor in South Africa, gaining fame, as apartheid ended, with the popular TV series “Inkom’ Edla Yodwa” and on the soap opera “Rhythm City.” She appeared in multiple TV shows and films, tackling drama as well as comedy. Her performances earned her top South African film and television awards.

Chiume was born in Welkom, South Africa, on June 5, 1952, the fifth of nine children. She reportedly trained as a nurse and worked as a teacher before becoming a performer. In the late 1970s, she moved to Greece to join the cast of the musical “Sola Sola.”

In 2022, she reflected on her career and changes to the South African film industry.

“When I started, there wasn’t even a TV station for Black people,” Chiume told News24. “There’s been progress in that aspect and the money that we were earning then, it’s much, much better now. But there’s still a lot we can do to change the landscape.”

The actor gained notoriety in Hollywood for her role as mining tribe elder Zawavari in Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

Chuime told South Africa’s Sunday Times that when she auditioned for “Black Panther,” she didn’t realize what she was getting into.

“I went to an audition not knowing what I was auditioning for,” Chuime said. “I went there and I was given a piece that I was supposed to do. I could see that this person is an African who was addressing the nation. I wore my African regalia, I learnt my lines. I did my best.”

The role was small, but she told News24 that starring alongside Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett and other Hollywood superstars, she’d earned dreamed-of recognition.

The movie, which premiered in 2018, went on to break several box-office records, becoming the highest-grossing picture directed by a Black filmmaker.

Chiume later reprised her role for the sequel, “Wakanda Forever,” in 2022.

The actor also appeared on Beyoncé’s visual album, “Black Is King,” based on “The Lion King,” in which she played Simba’s mother, Sarabi.

Her most recent roles were in South African Netflix productions, the film “Heart of the Hunter,” which was released earlier this year, and the series “Soon Comes Night” in February.

Chiume is survived by her three children and five grandchildren.