The indie summer provided a cure for for blockbuster blues

The aggregate opinion on this summer movie season seems to be that it was full of disappointments. Films made from the seemingly critic-proof formula of sequels and reboots with built-in audiences nevertheless seemed to let down critics and audiences alike week after week.

From “X-Men: Apocalypse” to “Independence Day: Resurgence” to “Jason Bourne” to “Suicide Squad” it seemed mainstream movie after movie arrived with outsized expectations and diminished results. Yet over that same period of time the story around the corner at the arthouse has been quite different. The entire summer was full of fresh, engaging movies, both in the stories filmmakers told and the storytelling with which they told them.

And while none of these films have been huge crossover hits, there have been some surprise successes, such as the nearly $14 million for Whit Stillman’s adaptation of a relatively obscure Jane Austen story in “Love & Friendship” and more than $9 million for Yorgos Lanthimos’ dystopian rom-rom allegory “The Lobster.”

These films come from a mix of veterans working with renewed vigor and new faces finding their voices. Do not be surprised if these are titles that hang around in conversation even as the fall’s prestige titles are unveiled, acting in a sense as poll-position placeholders just demanding to be knocked from their places.

And yet still many people say that it’s hard to find something worth leaving the house for these days, and so they prefer watching something on VOD or a streaming services. They’ll wait, they say, when it comes to seeing these so-called “smaller” movies but somehow still shell out top dollar for multiplex disappointments.

The thing that really binds these films together is that all of them find their own unique way onto just considering what it means to be a person, living a life, within a society. With this election season feeling particularly tumultuous, the fact is that these movies, as strange and jarring as some of them they may be, have all made me feel better, have made me feel hope.

And that seems worth leaving the house for.

So as a recap of the summer – and perhaps to give some a headstart in lining up their digital queues to catch up on titles they’ve missed – here is a run-down of some of the best of what’s been multi-plex adjacent this season.

Break story here

The idea of Whit Stilman adapting Jane Austen with “Love & Friendship” sounded so perfect it was hard to believe that he hadn’t actually done it already. Austen’s acuity with manners and social formalities and the way they shape and inform people’s emotions and behaviors was a perfect template for the maker of “Metropolitan” and “The Last Days of Disco.”

What was unexpected was the brio and energy he brought to it, as he sharpened the wit of Austen’s dialogue and plotting into something both period and modern. Plus Kate Beckinsale’s performance as a social climber fighting against the downward slope revealed sides of the actress long forgotten by many audiences who were more familiar with her “Underworld” sci-fi thrillers..

In a sense, a Jane Austen adaptation was a fairly traditional arthouse item, and there were a few other films that also took the expected and tuned it on its head. Luca Guadanino’s “A Bigger Splash,” was a tale of domestic betrayal drenched in woozy, sun-stroke sensuality, with an undercurrent of critique of privilege and a dazzlingly attractive cast of Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes, Matthias Schoenaerts and Dakota Johnson. Joachim Trier’s “Louder than Bombs” likewise took a family dysfunction drama and shattered its chronology to create something that felt new.

A number of films felt so unusual and disorienting in their storytelling that it could be hard to see how at their core they dealt with basic human emotions and interactions. “The Lobster” is set in a world where single people are given 45 days to find a new partner or be turned into the animal of their choice. It is a deadpan absurdist essay on love and coupledom that is also deeply romantic, in no small part thanks to the performances of Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell.

On a not unrelated note, in “Swiss Army Man,” Paul Dano plays a suicidal man on a deserted island who comes across a corpse that initially only farts but comes to serve as a multi-purpose survival tool and even friend and companion. Written and directed by the team of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, credited together as Daniels, the film is deeply moving, about finding purpose and meaning in life through death and flatulence. Ben Wheatley’s adaptation of J.G. Ballard’s “High-Rise” comes to similar conclusions from something of the opposite direction, as it is a savage, nihilistic vision of human behavior that nevertheless manages to find enough scraps of human kindness, empathy and comfort to make life worth living.

All three of those films are in their own weird ways life-affirming. More straight-forwardly so were a number of other films, perhaps the best example being Mike Birbiglia’s “Don’t Think Twice.” A bittersweet comedy-drama about the dashed ambitions of an improv comedy troupe, this might be among the most upbeat movies ever made about failure, about the pain of realizing the path you are on is not the one for you and the relief of discovering something new.

Taika Waititi’s “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” is a funny, warm-hearted fable about a boy (Julian Dennison) who ends up on the run from the law in the wilderness with a begrudging foster father (Sam Neill). While Chad Hartigan’s “Morris From America” is about an African-American father and son (Craig Robinson and Markees Christmas), each dealing with feeling out of place in a small German town. Earnest stories of emotions, friends and family still have a place even in our current hyper-aware, ever-meta mentality.

Pruitt (John Carroll Lynch) attempts to calm Will (Logan Marshall-Green) during a tense moment in Drafthouse Films' 'The Invitation.' Courtesy of Drafthouse Films. Pruitt (John Carroll Lynch) attempts to calm Will (Logan Marshall-Green) during a tense moment in Drafthouse Films' 'The Invitation.' Pruitt (John Carroll Lynch) attempts to calm Will (Logan Marshall-Green) during a tense moment in Drafthouse Films' 'The Invitation.' (Courtesy of Drafthouse Films.)

A number of films smartly engaged with genre tropes and found new wrinkles from old cloth. Karyn Kusama’s “The Invitation,” written by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi, was a slow-boil freak-out horror thriller and also a playful satire of Los Angeles’ go-with-the-flow social scene and exploratory spirituality. No one wants to look uncool at their friend’s dinner party until it starts to seem maybe the new thing they are into is some kind of death cult.