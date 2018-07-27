Why Hollywood franchises like 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Star Wars' treat London as a second home

“We’ve got film and television coming in from all over the world, so we need to grow that crew base,” says BFI Chief Executive Amanda Nevill. “One of the biggest things we’re doing is to really evangelize about how we can open the door for anybody who wants to get into the film world. We are putting huge amounts of money into diversity and inclusion because we know that in order to (a) find the best people and (b) find the quantity, we need we have to be opening doors and making the industry really easy to enter for people from backgrounds who might never have thought about it.”