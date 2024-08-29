Warner Bros.? Paramount? Universal? How to choose the best Hollywood studio tour for you

When it comes to L.A. outings, the movie studio tour can be easy for locals to overlook. After all, surrounded by Hollywood productions, the entire city can feel like a stage. And if you’ve been on backlots or know people who work in the film and television industries, the magic of the moving picture may already be demystified.

And yet there’s still much to adore about an afternoon jaunt through a filmmaking campus.

In a city that’s too often unjustly stereotyped as favoring the new, the Hollywood studio reminds us of how much history — and, specifically, pop-culture myth-making — is rooted in and around Los Angeles. There in these spaces, you might see a spot where James Dean once stood, roll past the “Psycho” house, step into a partly dressed soundstage or walk through a sound-making Foley factory. Our studios remain working palaces dedicated to crafting dreams.

That all may sound romanticized — the reality of “making it” in Hollywood is increasingly challenging, and the studio itself is threatened by a global, digital and consolidating production industry — but it’s only meant to note what’s at risk.

For me, the studio tour was once a go-to destination when out-of-towners came to visit. These days, I like to revisit one every few years, just as a reminder to remain uncynical and to marvel at the talent and cinematic art that this region has invented. And each tour has a slightly different flavor. Whether it’s animation history you crave or museum-like installations, there’s a tour for every kind of film buff.