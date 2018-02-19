New video: 'Loving Vincent' and 'The Girl Without Hands' show animation's creative boom

Casual moviegoers may be baffled by the inclusion of "Loving Vincent" in the Oscars' best animated feature category this year, but devotees of the medium know that Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman's hand-painted Vincent Van Gogh biopic is part of a mini-movement of filmmakers pursuing nontraditional approaches to big-screen cartoons. Another example is Sébastien Laudenbach's Cannes Film Festival-approved adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale "The Girl Without Hands," about a virtuous youngster who keeps defying a cruelly persistent Devil. Like "Loving Vincent," "The Girl Without Hands" was produced through the laborious, old-fashioned application of paint to cels, in a successful attempt to create something dreamier and more abstract than conventionally bright, clean-lined animation. Both films represent an art-form in the middle of a creative boom.