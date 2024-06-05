Advertisement
Company Town

Move over, Barbie: Universal developing ‘Monster High’ film based on Mattel dolls

Four plastic girl dolls of varying skin and hair colors wearing colorful, elaborate outfits
Monster High dolls by Mattel.
(Mattel)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Fresh off the resounding success of “Barbie,” Mattel is partnering with Universal Pictures to develop another live-action film based on its top-selling dolls.

The El Segundo-based toy company and the studio giant announced Wednesday that they are joining forces for “Monster High,” a big-screen feature inspired by the fashionable, plastic descendants of classic creatures.

Universal and Mattel have tapped Akiva Goldsman — an Oscar-winning screenwriter known for “A Beautiful Mind” and “Cinderella Man” — to produce the picture under his banner, Weed Road. Goldsman said in a statement that he has been “fascinated” by the Monster High dolls since his daughters were “obsessed” with them as kids.

Lily Collins attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. Lena Dunham attends the Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in New York. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Entertainment & Arts

Lily Collins is the ’90s micro-doll sensation in Mattel’s ‘Polly Pocket,’ with a script by Lena Dunham

Lily Collins is set to star as the ’90s micro-doll sensation in Mattel’s ‘Polly Pocket,’ written and directed by ‘Girls’ creator Lena Dunham.

July 26, 2023

“Monster High” is one of many film projects in the Mattel pipeline derived from popular playthings, including American Girl dolls, Hot Wheels, the Magic 8 Ball, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots and Polly Pocket. (MGM is developing the latter with “Girls” creator Lena Dunham and “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins attached.)

The toy factory is hoping to repeat the commercial and critical triumph that was Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” which grossed $1.4 billion at the global box office last year and landed eight Oscar nominations.

Margot Robbie wearing a pink jacket against a beige and gold backdrop

Company Town

Margot Robbie boards Lionsgate and Hasbro’s ‘Monopoly’ movie as producer

Lionsgate revealed that Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, has boarded its Monopoly movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

April 10, 2024

And Mattel isn’t the only one looking to score its next toy blockbuster.

Margot Robbie, who produced and starred in “Barbie,” is working on film adaptations of the Sims video game and the Monopoly board game through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

May the best “Barbie” alum win.

Company TownBusinessMovies
Christi Carras

Christi Carras reports on the entertainment industry for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered entertainment news for The Times after graduating from UCLA and working at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN Newsource.

