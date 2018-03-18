New video: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is a twisty, emotionally compelling chapter in the franchise

The "Star Wars" franchise is so monolithic and means so many different things to so many different people that it's hard to make a movie that'll please every fan. Kudos then to Rian Johnson for taking so many chances with "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" — a surprisingly twisty, visually dazzling, emotionally stirring chapter in this epic saga. While advancing the stories of the new characters introduced in "The Force Awakens" (the superpowered Rey, the disturbed Kylo Ren, the plucky Finn and the cocky Poe Dameron), "The Last Jedi" also considers the legacy of legends like Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, and riffs on the way that compelling myths can inspire real change. Even if it hadn't recharged the meaning of so many major American pop-culture figures, this would be one heck of a movie: a full-bodied blockbuster, with panache and wit.