How the new Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle compares to other streaming deals

Bundling up in the middle of summer?

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are offering viewers the chance to do just that by rolling out a new streaming bundle giving users access to the content libraries of Disney+, Hulu and Max.

Audiences can now stream popular titles such as “Bluey” (Disney+), “The Bear” (Hulu) and “House of the Dragon” (Max) for the price of $16.99 a month with ads and $29.99 a month without ads, the studio giants said Thursday.

Separate subscriptions to those three streaming services are valued at a total of $26 per month with commercials and at least $49 per month without commercials. Thus the new deals provide an effective discount of 35% to 40%. There are already discounts available to those who subscribe to a Disney+/Hulu bundle.

Collectively, Disney+, Hulu and Max house several prominent media brands, including ABC, CNN, Discovery, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Pixar, Lucasfilm, DC and Marvel.

That means consumers who purchase the new bundle will have access to hit movies and series ranging from “Frozen” and “Dune” to “The Mandalorian” and “True Detective.”

The Disney+/Hulu/Max deal isn’t the only streaming bundle out there.

In recent years, the major entertainment companies have struggled to amass enough subscribers alone to make a profit and compete with the undisputed winner of the streaming wars: Netflix.

So several studios have begun to join forces in an effort to boost their subscriber totals, reduce churn and quell complaints about what some consider an excessive number of streaming platforms.

Here are some other ways to save money during the streaming revolution.

Disney+/Hulu: $9.99 per month with ads, $19.99 per month without ads.

Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+: $14.99 per month with ads, $18.99 per month without ads for Disney+ and $24.99 per month without ads for Disney+ and Hulu.

Netflix/Max: $10 per month with ads, available only to Verizon customers with eligible cellphone or home internet plans.

Peacock/Netflix/AppleTV+: $15 per month with ads for Peacock and Netflix, available only to Xfinity customers.