New video: 'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies' is silly, fast-paced and one of the funniest movies of the year

New on Blu-ray
“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” (Warner Bros. DVD/Blu-ray combo, $35.99; also available on VOD)
Fans of the manic, hilariously self-aware superhero cartoon “Teen Titans Go!” will be pleased to know that the feature-length version “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” contains all the fast-paced action and unapologetic silliness that have made the TV series such a hit. The juvenile super-team (led by Batman’s sidekick Robin) tries everything it can think of to become the kind of respected costumed champions worthy of major motion picture as the writer-director-producer team of Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic and Peter Rida Michail make fun of genre clichés and the pretensions of action heroes. The result is one of 2018’s funniest films — recommended even to people who’ve never watched the show.
Special features: Deleted scenes, music videos and multiple featurettes
VOD
“The Other Side of the Wind”/“They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead” (available Nov. 2 on Netflix)
For the last decade of his life, Orson Welles worked sporadically on an experimental drama called “The Other Side of the Wind,” starring John Huston as a larger-than-life movie director adjusting to a changing Hollywood. After multiple aborted attempts by various producers and Welles associates to complete the film, Netflix finally untangled the last of the legal and financial knots and is releasing the finished “The Other Side of the Wind” alongside Morgan Neville’s documentary, “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead,” about Welles’ turbulent final years. They can be watched in either order, but definitely should be watched together, since the doc helps illuminate a complex and at times jarringly original work of art in which the man who changed cinema with “Citizen Kane” tries to invent even newer ways of combining images, sound and story.
TV set of the week
“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling” (HBO DVD, $24.99; also available on VOD)
The late comedian and innovative TV producer/star Garry Shandling was a complicated man, at times earnestly spiritual and generous, at other times paranoid and spiteful. For the two-part, 4 1/2-hour documentary “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling,” director Judd Apatow (who wrote for Shandling’s groundbreaking “The Larry Sanders Show”) wrestles with his former boss and mentor’s many contradictions, using both vintage performance clips and a trove of hand-written notes and home movie footage to explore how the comic worked his whole life to become a better artist and a better person.
Special features: Bonus interviews and stand-up sets
From the archives
“2001: A Space Odyssey — Remastered” (Warner Bros. Blu-ray, $19.98; 4K, $41.99)
Back in 1968, critics weren’t sure what to make of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” Stanley Kubrick’s philosophical and visionary adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke’s science-fiction stories. But open-minded younger filmgoers and sophisticated fantasy fans flocked to the film, and it didn’t take long for this abstract saga of human evolution — from primitive caveman culture to space exploration to beyond — to become regarded as a singular cinematic classic. Famous fan Christopher Nolan helped supervise the latest remastered release of “2001,” which eschews other restorations and returns to the original negative. But the main attraction here is still the eerily beautiful story of two Jupiter-bound astronauts, and the sentient super-computer who tries to micromanage their lives.
Special features: A commentary track and featurettes
Three more to see
“Mandy” (RLJ Image DVD, $29.96; Blu-ray, $29.97; also available on VOD); “Never Goin' Back” (Lionsgate DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $24.99; also available on VOD); “The Spy Who Dumped Me” (Universal DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray, $39.99; 4K, $42.99; also available on VOD)