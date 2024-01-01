The 17 movies we’re most excited about in 2024

Zendaya in the movie “Challengers.” (Niko Tavernise / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

I’m already on record as a Luca Guadagnino obsessive, and have spent countless hours watching Grand Slam tennis on TV, so choosing my most anticipated movie of 2024 was a no-brainer. Originally slated to premiere at last year’s Venice Film Festival ahead of a September theatrical release, “Challengers” was among the titles delayed by Hollywood’s hot labor summer, presumably because Amazon MGM Studios would be daft not to have stars Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor on the press circuit for this one. Written by Justin Kuritzkes — with whom Guadagnino is also collaborating on the upcoming William S. Burroughs adaptation “Queer” — “Challengers” finds a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach (Zendaya) in a love triangle of sorts with her husband (Faist), a slumping champion, and her ex (O’Connor), his has-been opponent and former best friend. As Guadagnino proved with the tonal switchbacks of “A Bigger Splash” and, indeed, his entire career to date, he’s as comfortable with sex comedy as he is with bloody melodrama, so I’m as eager for unexpected thrills as those I’m planning on. Game, set, match. —Matt Brennan