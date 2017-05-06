New video: 'Things to Come' is another showcase for the astounding Isabelle Huppert

New on Blu-ray

“Things to Come” (IFC DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)

Isabelle Huppert was justly nominated for a best actress Oscar earlier this year for her work in Paul Verhoeven’s provocative drama “Elle,” but the nod could’ve just as easily come for writer-director Mia Hansen-Love’s rich, moving “Things to Come.” Unlike the icy figure she plays in “Elle,” Huppert’s character in “Things to Come” is a woman pushed by circumstance to respond more nakedly to life at its best and worst. After suffering the surprise end of a 25-year marriage, the heroine — a philosophy professor named Nathalie — discovers a world of possibilities after decades of being defined by her relationships to other people. The way Huppert embodies Nathalie’s journey of self-discovery should resonate with anyone who’s ever turned despair into opportunity.

VOD

“Folk Hero & Funny Guy” (available May 12)

Comic Jeff Grace makes his directorial debut with the clearly personal indie comedy “Folk Hero & Funny Guy,” about two old pals whose diverging levels of showbiz success put a wedge in their friendship. Alex Karpovsky of “Girls” fame plays a curmudgeonly stand-up whose sense of humor is an acquired taste, while Wyatt Russell is an alt-rock superstar who offers his buddy an opening slot on a small-club tour. Though Grace has written more of a scenario than a story, “Folk Hero & Funny Guy” provides some real insight into life on the road and the different ways entertainers connect — with audiences, with fans and with each other.

TV set of the week

“Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series: The Complete Game 7” (Shout! Factory DVD, $19.97; Blu-ray, $24.97)

There’s a lot of of great scripted television these days, yet 2016 offered few TV moments as dramatic, surprising and ultimately satisfying as Game 7 of the World Series, in which the Cleveland Indians tied the score on a stunning home run only to see the Chicago Cubs rally to win their first championship in a century. Highlights alone don’t do one of modern sports’ most remarkable events justice, which is why Major League Baseball and Shout! Factory are selling DVDs and Blu-rays of the complete game, with alternate audio feeds for those who want to hear the network telecast, the Spanish-language announcers, Indians radio or Cubs radio. Each offers a different way to experience something that even a lot of non baseball fans will be talking about for the rest of their lives.

[Special features: Highlights of the Cubs postseason and parade]

From the archives

“Heat: Director’s Definitive Edition” (Warner Bros. Blu-ray, $16.99)

A classic of neo-noir, the 1995 crime thriller “Heat” stars Robert De Niro as the profoundly cautious leader of a band of high-end thieves and Al Pacino as the Los Angeles police detective whose dedication to his work has soured his personal life. Beyond getting two of the greatest actors in American cinema history to share the screen for the first time, writer-director Michael Mann also captured the unique flavor of L.A. as a place where people live and work. This is a meditation on professional ideals that’s also an exciting action picture set against a hazy metropolis.

[Special features: Deleted scenes, featurettes, a Mann commentary track, and a Christopher Nolan-moderated interview with Mann, Pacino and De Niro]

Three more to see

“Divorce: The Complete First Season” (HBO DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $24.98);

“Fifty Shades Darker” (Universal DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $34.98; 4K, $44.98; also available on VOD); “Serial Mom: Collector’s Edition” (Scream! Factory Blu-ray, $34.93)

