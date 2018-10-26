With movies like 'The Front Runner' and 'On the Basis of Sex,' filmmakers look to the past to comment on today's politics

“My favorite movies are the ones where the director hands me a baton and encourages me to run with it — and to do that, you have to be aware of what baggage the audience is bringing to the table,” Reitman says. “What the audience brought to the table in 2015 is very different from what the audience brings to the table in 2018. It’s a much different thing for this movie to come out after the Kavanaugh hearings. It’s a much different thing for it to come out when we look at the Senate in the wake of Al Franken stepping down.”