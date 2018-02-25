Sex, violence and a Russian accent: Jennifer Lawrence takes another big risk with 'Red Sparrow'

Moved by her own experiences with sexual harassment and objectification and the stories shared by other women, Lawrence has been actively involved in Hollywood's Time's Up campaign. "We're reshaping the way we want to be treated," she said. "There was a norm that existed before that I had been a part of as well. I had, like, guys' hands on my legs and I didn't want to move them because I didn't want to seem crazy or whatever. There was stuff that happened to me when I was younger that now is not going to be normal."