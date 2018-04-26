Phoebe Waller-Bridge takes a walk on the droid side in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

"It's all about friendships and relationships," the actress says. "And I felt like L3 and Lando had to have a very unusual chemistry, mainly because they are equals, which is very rare between droid and human. For all his foibles, Lando does treat her like an equal. Mainly by being incredibly rude to her, but in some strange way that's complimenting her intelligence because they can have a row and be on equal footing."