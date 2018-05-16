‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ duo Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover breath new life into beloved characters

Ehrenreich: We weren't just talking about "Star Wars" – we were talking about his life being this mega-movie star for so many years. He was basically saying, "It's not normal, but that's all right." He talked about how important it was for him to have his place in Wyoming. The thing that I was honestly most curious about in sitting down with him is he is someone who's had an enormous amount of recognition for a very long time and he seems to have been able to navigate that to the beat of his own drummer. He's at a place in his life now where he's killed all the bulls and he can kind of sit back and laugh, which is really great to see.