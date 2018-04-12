Rediscovered memories on forgotten rolls of film: The Lost Rolls America project displays its trove

Boise-based photographer Levi Bettwieser created the Rescued Film Project in 2013, and it made headlines a couple of years later after he acquired and developed several rolls of film that had been shot during World War II. Many of images show large groups of soldiers on ships or waiting for train transport or walking out of a church. The age and anonymity of many of the images contributes to a feeling of lost moments in time. "We really look at every roll of film as if it's the photographers' mark in history," he says in a video that details his project.