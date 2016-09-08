Ranking every 'Star Trek' movie and TV series from first to worst

We get the science fiction we need at the time we need it. When “Star Trek” premiered on Sept. 8, 1966, the United States was escalating its involvement in the Vietnam War while also reckoning with the civil rights movement — not to mention waging a cold war with the Soviet Union that seemed always on the verge of heating up.

Right along with that tumult was the beacon of scientific hope that was NASA’s space program, which in turn stoked the passion of an America obsessed with tomorrow. World’s fairs were in the business of showing us the cars, kitchens and cities of tomorrow.

Writer-producer Gene Roddenberry channeled those twin poles of the human condition — strife and hope — into “Star Trek,” the show he pitched to NBC as “ ‘Wagon Train’ to the stars.” The core of what makes his series — which ran from 1966 to 1969 — such an enduring, appealing fiction is that it takes place in a future where humanity has put its pettiness behind it.

There is an optimism coursing through the 24th century that Roddenberry envisioned, one that imagines a united Earth that, having conquered poverty and hunger and pestilence, takes to the stars as one. If that optimism played well in the ’60s, it plays just as well today, when every day brings new reports of senseless terror or fresh quotes from feckless politicians.

Despite running for only 79 episodes, “Star Trek” made household names out of characters like Capt. James T. Kirk, Cmdr. Spock, Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy, Lt. Uhura, Lt. Hikaru Sulu, Lt. Cmdr. Montgomery Scott and Ensign Pavel Chekov. It also made stars out of William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, James Doohan and Walter Koenig.

But a franchise achieves the kind of permanence that “Star Trek” has only if it expands beyond its origins, and original characters. “Star Trek” spun itself off into multiple TV series, movies, novels, video games, comic books… somewhere, there’s probably a puppet Kirk putting the moves on a puppet Orion slave girl.

“Star Trek” also gave birth to fandom as we know it. It was “Star Trek” fans who staged a write-in campaign to save the show from cancellation — and held conventions after those campaigns stopped succeeding. San Diego Comic-Con doesn’t exist without “Trek” fans taking to a hotel ballroom first.

While the tendrils of “Star Trek” have touched almost every aspect of our culture — there’s a reason one of the most popular cellphones ever to hit the market flipped open; NASA named one of its shuttles after the Enterprise — it all began with content on a screen. So we’re ranking them: All of the TV shows and the movies, all together.

One might say that’s like comparing apples and oranges, but we prefer to think of each of them as stars — big and small, dim and bright — each part of the constellation that makes up “Star Trek.”

1. Star Trek: The Original Series

Yes, there are episodes among the original series’ 79 episodes that will make you howl with unintended laughter, just as there are episodes that look produced with roughly the same budget as the best possible meal at Chuck E. Cheese. But here’s the thing: It was first. “Star Trek” was the first time we met Spock, Bones or Capt. Kirk — the logical brain, the beating heart and the swashbuckling synthesis of the two. For all its occasional silliness (mobster planets, anyone?), “Star Trek” did as “The Twilight Zone” did before it — it used the unique, allegorical power of science fiction to tell stories about race and class, privilege and corruption, love and loss. And it did it with warp speed, photon torpedoes and transporters.

2. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

We don’t usually like to see our heroes age. It only reminds us that we too are losing our fight against time. But sometimes, that’s where the great stories lie in wait, like a forgotten nemesis hiding on a dead planet. To watch Shatner’s Kirk fumble for his glasses while his beloved Enterprise is under attack from his old TV series enemy, Khan (Ricardo Montalban), is to watch a man reckoning with mortality and inevitability — in a film capped with science fiction’s most heartbreaking death (and bag-pipe-y funeral).

3. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Every “Star Trek” series, especially after the original, took a while to find its footing. “Deep Space Nine” was no different, but it was also the first “Trek” show created after Roddenberry died — as such, it was able to go darker than the Final Frontier had ever been allowed to be portrayed before. When “DS9” hit its stride, it became a show about the fog of war, about compromised ethics and morals, about the tortured choices one makes on the front lines of an unwinnable conflict. And in Avery Brooks’ Benjamin Sisko, “Star Trek” continued to push the social conversation boundaries by casting its first black lead.

4. Star Trek: The Next Generation

The first couple of seasons are too preoccupied with trying to catch that “Star Trek” lightning in a bottle, the final season was a lot of wheel-spinning before turning out the lights. But the balance of the seven seasons that followed Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) both lived up to the best of what “Star Trek” could be and, occasionally, redefined it. Aided immeasurably by the gravitas of Stewart (a Shakespearean veteran), “The Next Generation” explored more than the deepest reaches of space. It put its characters through the ringer while looking to define what it means to be “human” in the face of the impossible.

5. Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

This was the last time we’d see the classic “Star Trek” crew together, and it feels like a victory lap that hits all the beats fans might want. Klingons? Check. Kirk making out with a hot space lady? Affirmative. Space battles? Sure. Capt. Sulu? About time. And the Peter Pan coda — “second star to the right, straight on till morning” — is perfect for a band of old men gallivanting across the cosmos like kids...one last time.