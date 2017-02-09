Potential goes unfulfilled in romantic drama '1 Night,' but Anna Camp is worth a watch

First-time writer-director Minhal Baig’s “1 Night” is far more ambitious than it first appears, with a high-concept plot that has the potential to set it apart from the average romantic drama. But even its wistful tone points toward an opportunity missed; unfortunately, the film doesn’t fully explore its big ideas or give its talented cast dialogue to match.

Set in a Los Angeles hotel, “1 Night” follows two couples at different points in their relationships and lives. Elizabeth (Anna Camp) and Drew (Justin Chatwin) are married and in their 30s, and their stay is meant to reinvigorate their troubled marriage. Meanwhile, Bea (Isabelle Fuhrman) and Andy (Kyle Allen) are childhood friends who reconnect at their high school prom.

Each pair spends the evening roaming the hotel, having state-of-the-union and philosophical conversations of the kind that happen only in indie movies. But the emotions between them feel genuine thanks to the solid performances, particularly from Camp. The actress deserves more lead roles and is every bit as good in this drama as she has been in comedies such as “Pitch Perfect.”

“1 Night” is the rare film that would benefit from a longer running time. At a slim 80 minutes, it doesn’t develop its interesting concept beyond the initial idea. But between its original premise and the movie’s strong visuals, Baig proves that she’s a director and writer to watch in the future, even if there’s room to grow in the present.

-------------

‘1 Night’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Monica Film Center, Santa Monica

