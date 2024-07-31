Pete Davidson is at a facility for mental health treatment as stand-up shows are canceled

Following a string of performances on his Prehab tour, Pete Davidson is taking a break from the stage.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum recently checked into a wellness facility for mental health treatment, People reported Wednesday.

Mental health has “always been a priority” for Davidson, a source told the outlet, adding that for the past year the comedian has been focusing on his sobriety — a subject he has touched on repeatedly in his stand-up.

Advertisement

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” Davidson said in September during a show with comedian John Mulaney and political talk-show host Jon Stewart. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

The news of Davidson’s most recent admittance comes as venues in Florida and New Jersey announced the comedian’s upcoming shows there have been canceled due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Representatives for Davidson did not reply immediately Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Advertisement

Davidson underwent treatment last summer to address issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder, People reported. At the time, a source told the outlet, “Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time.”

In a 2018 interview with Variety , the “Bodies Bodies Bodies” star said he had “been in and out of mental health facilities” since he was 9 years old — but medication helped to stabilize him.

“The last few years have been real rough with me,” he said. “I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good.”

Advertisement

Last year, Davidson was charged with reckless driving after he crashed a car into a Beverly Hills home. He was subsequently ordered by the Los Angeles Superior Court to complete an 18-month diversion program, which included 50 hours of community service.

He completed the 50 hours at New York City’s Lenox Hill Neurosurgery, where his sister works as a physician assistant, the Daily Mail reported.

Davidson finished the program early, and on July 18 his misdemeanor charge was dismissed, Rolling Stone reported.

“Hooray? I guess,” he joked at his July 20 show in Atlantic City, N.J., a showgoer told the Daily Mail . “I did something bad. It’s not anything really to be celebrated.”

Later in the show, Davidson told the crowd that despite quitting “coke and ketamine,” he still smokes weed: “I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”