There are plenty of stunts, but no actual laughs in Johnny Knoxville's 'Action Point'

While the father-daughter relationship offers an emotional arc, it’s not exactly the point of the movie, which is a celebration of pure anarchy as the Action Point crew sees how far they can push the limits of reckless and dangerous. Stunts far outweigh laughs — there is nary a written joke in sight, and the line readings are flat at best and often forced. The 1970s production design by Jules Cook and costume design by Kate Carin is spot-on period specific, but the story of “Action Point” is about as substantive as a Schlitz.