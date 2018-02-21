Natalie Portman braves the scary, enveloping sci-fi perils of 'Annihilation'

"Annihilation," a mind-bending foray into the unknown from the British writer-director Alex Garland, leaves you in an entrancingly beautiful daze. That may be an odd thing to say about a movie with mutant crocodiles, killer bears and an unflagging sense of menace, but for all its surface perils the picture also has a disquietingly serene core. It broods, stalks and sometimes pounces, but mostly — not unlike the five intrepid women who venture into its heart of darkness — it's content to observe, almost as though it were studying itself through the lens of the camera. It gives itself, and the audience, an awful lot to see.