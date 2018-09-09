A.V. Rockwell on her short film 'Feathers' and why 'the land of the free' isn't free for all

It wasn’t until the summer that Philando Castile and Alton Sterling were killed — I remember waking up that morning and not wanting to watch [the videos of their deaths at the hands of police] but I did. I was in a daze, from devastation, for days. And when you think about how frustrating it can be as a black person to speak on these things and feel so ignored — how does that make you feel? How does it make you feel to move through the world feeling like everyone is telling you that your life doesn’t have the same amount of value as the next nonblack boy. So, this project for me is just an exploration of that and the generational trauma that black males, specifically, go through.