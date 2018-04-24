'Avengers: Infinity War': a rousing Marvel mash-up, or a truly epic tease?

Or are they? Honestly, by the time the movie reaches its jaw-dropping, eye-rolling, crazily momentous yet weirdly arbitrary semi-conclusion, it's hard to say. Maybe I've said too much already. Would it be better if, rather than describing what happens on-screen, I simply described the reactions of the other people in the theater? Is it safe to mention the gasps of shock and the screams of "No!" that rippled through the crowd as we neared the two-and-a-half-hour mark? Or should I take a page from Vin Diesel and translate all my plot summary into Groot?