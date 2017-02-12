'La La Land' has much to sing about at the BAFTA Awards

“La La Land” shined brightly at the 70th BAFTA Awards, winning in five categories at the biggest film awards show outside the U.S. a couple of weeks before the Academy Awards.

“La La Land” went into the BAFTAs with the most nominations (11) and ended the night with wins for best film, director (Damien Chazelle), leading actress (Emma Stone), cinematography and original music, keeping the musical’s momentum ahead of the Oscars on Feb. 26.

Other winners Sunday included Casey Affleck as lead actor in “Manchester by the Sea,” as well as Viola Davis (“Fences”) and Dev Patel (“Lion”) for their supporting performances. Ken Loache’s “I, Daniel Blake” took home the award for outstanding British film. And the EE Rising Star BAFTA Award, the only award voted on by the public, went to Tom Holland (“Captain America: Civil War,” “The Impossible”).

The ceremony was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall and featured the return of English comedian and actor Stephen Fry as host for a 12th time.

The full list of winners:

Best film

“La La Land.”

Lead actress

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Leading actor

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Supporting actress

Viola Davis, “Fences.”

Supporting actor

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”

Adapted screenplay

Luke Davies, “Lion”

Original screenplay

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Cinematography

“La La land,” Linus Sandgren

Film not in the English language

“Son of Saul,” László Nemes, Gábor Sipos

Documentary

“13th,” Ava DuVernay

Production design

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Editing

“Hacksaw Ridge,” John Gilbert

British short film

“Home,” Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

British short animation

“A Love Story,” Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

Sound

“Arrival,” Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

Costume design

“Jackie,” Madeline Fontaine

Original music

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

Make up and hair

“Florence Foster Jenkins,” J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

The EE Rising Star Award

Tom Holland

Outstanding British film

“I, Daniel Blake,” Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

“Under the Shadow,” Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Special visual effects

“The Jungle Book,” Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

Animated film

“Kubo and the Two Strings,” Travis Knight

