'La La Land' has much to sing about at the BAFTA Awards

“La La Land” shined brightly at the 70th BAFTA Awards, winning in five categories at the biggest film awards show outside the U.S. a couple of weeks before the Academy Awards.
“La La Land” went into the BAFTAs with the most nominations (11) and ended the night with wins for best film, director (Damien Chazelle), leading actress (Emma Stone), cinematography and original music, keeping the musical’s momentum ahead of the Oscars on Feb. 26.
Other winners Sunday included Casey Affleck as lead actor in “Manchester by the Sea,” as well as Viola Davis (“Fences”) and Dev Patel (“Lion”) for their supporting performances. Ken Loache’s “I, Daniel Blake” took home the award for outstanding British film. And the EE Rising Star BAFTA Award, the only award voted on by the public, went to Tom Holland (“Captain America: Civil War,” “The Impossible”).
The ceremony was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall and featured the return of English comedian and actor Stephen Fry as host for a 12th time.
The full list of winners:
Best film
“La La Land.”
Lead actress
Emma Stone, “La La Land”
Leading actor
Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”
Supporting actress
Viola Davis, “Fences.”
Supporting actor
Dev Patel, “Lion”
Director
Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”
Adapted screenplay
Luke Davies, “Lion”
Original screenplay
Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”
Cinematography
“La La land,” Linus Sandgren
Film not in the English language
“Son of Saul,” László Nemes, Gábor Sipos
Documentary
“13th,” Ava DuVernay
Production design
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Editing
“Hacksaw Ridge,” John Gilbert
British short film
“Home,” Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell
British short animation
“A Love Story,” Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
Sound
“Arrival,” Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
Costume design
“Jackie,” Madeline Fontaine
Original music
“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz
Make up and hair
“Florence Foster Jenkins,” J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
The EE Rising Star Award
Tom Holland
Outstanding British film
“I, Daniel Blake,” Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
“Under the Shadow,” Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Special visual effects
“The Jungle Book,” Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
Animated film
“Kubo and the Two Strings,” Travis Knight
The most-read Entertainment stories this hour »
Twitter: @villarrealy