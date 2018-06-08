11 blaxploitation movies that helped define the genre

John "Goldie" Mickens gets out of prison and finds that his brother is into black nationalism, but that's not what he's into. Goldie wants to be the biggest, baddest pimp in California. Cops and old partners want to change him and use him for their own means, and their clash leads to the death of his mother. Alongside his brother, they plot revenge on their enemies and kill them all. Richard Pryor was one of the stars of the film in a non-comedic role as something of a pimp's assistant.