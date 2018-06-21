'Boundaries' takes the road all too quirkily traveled

From there, “Boundaries” hits the usual picaresque beats of the dysfunctional-family road-trip movie subgenre, in which strained comic excursions and belabored reunions lurk around every bend. Jack gets back in touch with various smiling old codgers from his youth (Christopher Lloyd and Peter Fonda). His pot clientele includes a few Buddhist monks, who serve roughly the same ornamental, exoticizing function as the Chinese restaurant (cue the strings) where the family stops at one point. Laura also drops in on her ex-husband (Bobby Cannavale), the better to remind us that her father’s chronic neglect left her with no choice but to pursue men as dashing and useless as he is.